Live updates: Lions introduce Brad Holmes as new general manager

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday are introducing new general manager Brad Holmes to the media.

Holmes has a whole lot on his plate, with no issue bigger than what to do with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Reporters will try to get to the bottom of his plans, and his philosophies, and his head coach — expected to be Dan Campbell, with an announcement coming as early as Wednesday.

The News' Nolan Bianchi will provide live updates and analysis from the presser, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.