Report: Lions bringing in Saints' Aaron Glenn to be defensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions haven't even officially announced the hiring of Dan Campbell as the franchise's next head coach, but the NFL Network reported Tuesday that he will be bringing New Orleans Saints defensive-backs coach Aaron Glenn with him to serve as defensive coordinator.

When looking at potential coordinator options, Glenn always seemed among the most logical choices.

A former All-Pro cornerback, Glenn played 15 seasons in the NFL. Since retiring, he tried his hand at scouting before moving into coaching, spending the past five seasons leading the Saints defensive backs.

Campbell and Glenn both played at Texas A&M, although their times at the program didn’t overlap. And both joined the Saints staff in 2016.

In 2015, the Saints allowed a passer rating against of 116.2, one of the worst marks in NFL history. That figure has been under 90.0 four of the past five seasons, including 2020, where opponents were held to completing 59.8 percent of their passes and the Saints tied for the league-lead with 18 interceptions.

Glenn would replace Cory Undlin, who was with the franchise just one season.

In 2020, the Lions allowed the most points and yards in franchise history, sinking below the previous marks set by the 2008 squad that went 0-16.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers