Live updates: Lions to introduce Dan Campbell as new head coach at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions introduced their new general manager. On Thursday, more introductions will be in order.

Dan Campbell will meet the media Thursday at 11 a.m., after he was officially named on Wednesday the Lions' new head coach.

Campbell's only NFL head-coaching experience was 12 games as the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach in 2015, but he wowed the Lions' front office with his energy and leadership qualities, according to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood.

