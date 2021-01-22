Former Lions coach Patricia lands back with Patriots; Caldwell in mix for Texans' job

A day after the Detroit Lions introduced his replacement, former coach Matt Patricia has reportedly landed a job with his former employer. According to the Boston Globe, Patricia is headed back to New England, where he'll assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles.

The Globe is also reporting the Patriots will add Evan Rothstein to the staff. He had been with the Lions since 2011, most recently heading the research and analysis department, as well as serving as a stand-in defensive coordinator when half the coaching staff was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols late in the season.

As for Patricia, he was fired by the Lions in late November, after the team was routed on Thanksgiving by the Houston Texans. In parts of three seasons, he compiled a record of 13-29-1 prior to his dismissal.

Before coming to Detroit in 2018, Patricia spent the entirety of his professional career with the Patriots. Initially joining the franchise as a low-level offensive assistant in 2004, he took over coaching the linebackers in 2006 and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

Patricia earned three Super Bowl rings in New England, including two in the coordinator role.

Caldwell gets second interview

The final head coaching vacancy is in Houston and the Texans seem to be strongly considering former Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

The Texans announced on Friday they are having continued discussions with Caldwell about the position after initially interviewing him in late December.

Caldwell, 66, has been out of coaching the past two years after taking a leave from his role as Miami's QB coach to address a health concern.

Caldwell coached the Lions for four seasons (2014-18) and posted the best winning percentage for the franchise during the Super Bowl era, going 36-28 with two playoff appearances.

Along with his three-year stint running the Colts, Caldwell has a career record of 62-50.

