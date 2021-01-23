Detroit Lions to part ways with QB Matthew Stafford
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
LIONS

Reports: Lions reach an agreement to hire former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Detroit News
View Comments

The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement to hire former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as their next offensive coordinator, according to reports.

ESPN's Dan Graziano was one of the first to report the move.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has reportedly reached an agreement to become the Lions' next offensive coordinator.

Lynn, 52, served as Chargers head coach from 2017-20, compiling a 33-31 record. The McKinney, Texas native also served as interim head coach and offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

The former NFL running back has a lengthy coaching background, which includes tenures as special teams assistant with the Denver Broncos (2000-02), running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04), Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), and New York Jets (2009-14), as well as assistant head coach with the Jets (2013-14). He was also an assistant head coach and running backs coach with the Bills in 2015-16.

View Comments