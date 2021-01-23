Reports: Lions reach an agreement to hire former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement to hire former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as their next offensive coordinator, according to reports.

ESPN's Dan Graziano was one of the first to report the move.

Lynn, 52, served as Chargers head coach from 2017-20, compiling a 33-31 record. The McKinney, Texas native also served as interim head coach and offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

The former NFL running back has a lengthy coaching background, which includes tenures as special teams assistant with the Denver Broncos (2000-02), running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04), Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), and New York Jets (2009-14), as well as assistant head coach with the Jets (2013-14). He was also an assistant head coach and running backs coach with the Bills in 2015-16.