Duce Staley reportedly joining Lions' staff as assistant head coach

The Detroit Lions are adding another veteran player to their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in former running back Duce Staley to both work with that position group and serve as Dan Campbell's assistant head coach.

Staley has spent the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles, climbing from a special teams assistant to assistant head coach during that time. After the team fired Doug Pederson this offseason, they interviewed Staley for the head job before hiring Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Prior to coaching, Staley played for 10 seasons with the Eagles and Steelers, winning a Super Bowl with the latter. He finished his career with 5,785 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns.

More: Lions reportedly adding Dorsey, Agnew to front office

During his time coaching the Eagles running backs, Staley worked with LeSean McCoy, LeGarrette Blount, and, most recently, Miles Sanders. A second-round pick in 2019, Sanders has averaged 4.9 yards per carry his first two seasons.

In Detroit, Staley will inherit a room headlined by D'Andre Swift, who amassed nearly 900 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 times as a rookie last season.

Staley is the latest coach Detroit is hiring with extensive NFL playing experience. Campbell spent 10 seasons with three teams, while coordinators Aaron Glenn and Anthony Lynn — who hasn't been formally announced — each played several seasons.

Glenn, a former first-round pick, played 15 seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers