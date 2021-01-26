With Stafford's departure from Lions imminent, $6.5M mansion back on market

Matthew Stafford will soon be leaving Michigan behind, and his multi-million dollar mansion is back on the market.

The longtime Detroit Lions quarterback re-listed his $6.5M Bloomfield Township home Monday — just days after he and the team mutually agreed to part ways. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property that Stafford shares with his wife, Kelly, and their four daughters on Long Pointe Drive sits on 1.27 acres of land with 441 feet overlooking Long Lake.

On Sunday, Stafford and the Detroit Lions announced they would be parting ways, ending Stafford’s 12-year tenure with the team. The news comes after months of speculation about the split that sources with knowledge of the conversations say Stafford proposed shortly after the season. But that conversation was put on hold due to the team searching for a new general manager and head coach.

Stafford, who started with the team as a rookie in 2009, quickly rose up the charts to become one of the longest-serving quarterbacks in the team's history. In 2019, Stafford suffered a broken bone injury and he was benched the final eight games of the season.

In May 2020, Stafford listed his home on the market, but according to Realtor Jeffrey Barker, of Max Brock Realtors, the property was taken off in September ahead of the football season.

His wife, who gave birth to the couple's fourth child last year, shed light on their housing situation on her Instagram page shortly before the delivery, citing that the home was on the market because it no longer fits their family’s needs.

"We’re about to have our fourth child and I personally don’t want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of 3," she said on her Instagram story.

The property has a total of 7,720 square feet. It was renovated in 2016 by Bosco Building to include an addition of 23 rooms and an indoor half-basketball court that was constructed from the original floor used for the Detroit Pistons games when they played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The home has a limestone exterior with a granite front porch that covers a two-story foyer. The driveway to enter the luxurious estate is paved by bricks, with many windows that accent the house's construction bringing in light from the outside along with views of Long Lake from almost every corner of the home.

Glass elevators, five fireplaces, a sauna, a steam room and the state's “largest infinity pool,” according to the listing, are among the other features the new homeowners will enjoy. And if the new occupants have multiple vehicles, the home also includes a heated three-car garage that will serve as an asset during Michigan winters.

Check out the listing here.