Super Bowl odds improve for Stafford's Rams, Lions tied for worst at 150/1

Detroit News

It didn't take look for the odds to come out for Matthew Stafford to lead the Los Angeles Rams to next year's Super Bowl.

Last week, SportsBetting.com had pegged the Rams with 18/1 odds to win the title.

Following Saturday night's trade for Stafford, Los Angeles is now in solo third on the odds board at 10/1.

The Lions, already a longshot with 80/1 odds last week, are now tied for the worst odds with Jacksonville at 150/1.

Below are the current Super Bowl LVI odds from SportsBetting.com.

►Kansas City Chiefs 6/1

►Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1

►Los Angeles Rams 10/1

►Buffalo Bills 11/1

►Green Bay Packers 12/1

►Baltimore Ravens 12/1

►New Orleans Saints 15/1

►San Francisco 49ers 18/1

►Seattle Seahawks 20/1

►Indianapolis Colts 25/1

►Miami Dolphins 25/1

►Pittsburgh Steelers 25/1

►Cleveland Browns 28/1

►Dallas Cowboys 28/1

►Tennessee Titans 28/1

►Los Angeles Chargers 33/1

►Minnesota Vikings 33/1

►New England Patriots 33/1

►Arizona Cardinals 40/1

►Chicago Bears 40/1

►Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

►Philadelphia Eagles 50/1

►Denver Broncos 50/1

►Atlanta Falcons 66/1

►Carolina Panthers 66/1

►New York Giants 66/1

►Houston Texans 66/1

►Washington Football Team 66/1

►Cincinnati Bengals 100/1

►New York Jets 100/1

►Detroit Lions 150/1

►Jacksonville Jaguars 150/1