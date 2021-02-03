Lions add former coordinator Todd Wash as defensive line coach

Dan Campbell has added another experienced coaching veteran to his staff, bringing aboard former defensive coordinator Todd Wash to coach the Detroit Lions defensive line.

Wash spent the past eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, originally coaching the team's defensive line prior to being promoted to coordinator in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, his units were among the best in the league, finishing in the top-five in points allowed each of those seasons.

The Jaguars defense fell on hard times in recent years after trading stars Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, losing cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Tashaun Gipson in free agency and seeing linebacker Telvin Smith abruptly retire ahead of the 2019 season.

Prior to his stint in Jacksonville, Wash coached the Seahawks defensive line for two seasons (2011-12) and Tampa Bay's for three (2008-10).

In addition to Wash, the Lions also announced the hiring of three other assistants. Seth Ryan will be the team's assistant wide receivers coach, while Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker will work as defensive assistants.

This will be the first coaching job for Sheppard, a former player who had a brief run with the Lions in 2018.

