Lions keeping linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on one-year deal

The Detroit Lions lost one linebacker, but are retaining another. The team reached an agreement on a one-year deal to keep Jalen Reeves-Maybin, according to a source familiar with the agreement.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Reeves-Maybin has been one of the team's top special teams performers the past couple of seasons, playing more than 70% of the snaps with the units 2019-20.

With the departure of Jarrad Davis, who will be signing a one-year contract with the Jets, it opens up a path for Reeves-Maybin to expand his contributions on defense, where he played a career-low 38 snaps in 2020.

The Lions are currently light at linebacker after losing Davis and cutting Christian Jones earlier this month. In addition to Reeves-Maybin, the team is also returning Jamie Collins and former second-round pick Jahlani Tavai. Shaun Dion Hamilton, who appeared in 46 games over three seasons with Washington, and practice squader Anthony Pittman are also in the mix.

According to the NFL Network, Reeves-Maybin's deal is worth $2.4 million and fully guaranteed. The contract will count less against the salary cap because of the collectively bargain veteran salary benefit, which allows a team to re-sign up to two of its own players and exclude as much as $1.25 million of each player's base salary from the cap.

