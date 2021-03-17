Lions add Jamaal Williams to running back mix

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions reached an agreement late Tuesday night with running back Jamaal Williams, giving D'Andre Swift a new backfield complement.

Williams confirmed the move on Twitter. NFL.com reports the deal is for two years and $7.5 million.

Williams spent his first four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, behind two-time 1,000-yard rusher Aaron Jones. Williams had 505 yards on 119 carries last season (4.2 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 236 yards and a TD.

He'll now share an NFC North backfield with Swift, who had 521 yards on 114 carries (4.6 yards) as a rookie in 2020, including eight touchdowns. He added 46 catches for 357 yards and two more touchdowns.

Swift shared the load with veteran Adrian Peterson and former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson last season.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Williams was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of BYU. He has 1,985 rushing yards in his career, averaging four yards a carry.

The Williams move appears to be part of a busy night for the Lions, who reportedly also traded for defensive tackle Michael Brockers.