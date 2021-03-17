SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIONS

Lions add Jamaal Williams to running back mix

The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions reached an agreement late Tuesday night with running back Jamaal Williams, giving D'Andre Swift a new backfield complement.

Williams confirmed the move on Twitter. NFL.com reports the deal is for two years and $7.5 million. 

Williams spent his first four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, behind two-time 1,000-yard rusher Aaron Jones. Williams had 505 yards on 119 carries last season (4.2 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 236 yards and a TD.

He'll now share an NFC North backfield with Swift, who had 521 yards on 114 carries (4.6 yards) as a rookie in 2020, including eight touchdowns. He added 46 catches for 357 yards and two more touchdowns.

Swift shared the load with veteran Adrian Peterson and former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson last season.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Williams was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of BYU. He has 1,985 rushing yards in his career, averaging four yards a carry.

The Williams move appears to be part of a busy night for the Lions, who reportedly also traded for defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

