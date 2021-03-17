Report: Lions finalizing deal to acquire defensive tackle Michael Brockers from Rams

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions appear to be getting some help along their defensive tackle, turning to a familiar trading partner to land it.

The Lions and Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a trade that would send defensive tackle Michael Brockers to Detroit, according to an NFL.com report. It is not clear what the Lions would be sending to the Rams in the deal.

In January, the two teams agreed to swap quarterbacks, with the Lions agreeing to send Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick in this year's draft.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brockers, 30, is entering his 10th season in the NFL, having played his first nine in the Rams organization. He started 15 games last season, tallying five sacks — his highest total since 2013 (5.5).

Brockers has started 136 of the 138 games he's played with the Rams, registering 28 sacks.

The Rams selected Brockers in the first round (14th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.