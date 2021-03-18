Following in dad's footsteps: Lions reach agreement with Breshad Perriman

Thirty years ago, the Detroit Lions traded for wide receiver Brett Perriman. On Thursday, they reached a free agent agreement with his son, Breshad.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the one-year deal is worth up to $3 million for the younger Perriman.

A first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Breshad's career got off to a rocky start when he suffered a season-ending knee injury ahead of his debut campaign. He returned in 2016, catching 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

After his playing time and production plummeted the next season, the Ravens released him. Following a year with Cleveland, he latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, where he posted his the best production of his career.

Appearing in 14 games, including four starts, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Breshad caught 36 passes for 645 yards (17.9 yards per reception) and six scores, more than doubling his touchdown total from the previous three seasons.

He spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets and produced at a similar clip with 30 grabs for 505 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In Detroit, Breshad will be coached by Antwaan Randle El, who was an offensive assistant during his time in Tampa Bay.

Breshad will follow in his father's footsteps with the Lions. Brett, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 1991 season, had a productive six-year stretch in Detroit, averaging more than 70 receptions per season as the team made four trips to the postseason.

Brett's best season came in 1995 when he set career-highs in catches (108), yards (1,488) and touchdowns (nine). He and teammate Herman Moore became the first receiver tandem in NFL history to both catch 100 passes that year.

Breshad's addition is part of a complete overhaul at receiver for the Lions. The team has already lost Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew in free agency, with Kenny Golladay expected to similarly sign elsewhere in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the Lions signed veteran Tyrell Williams. The former Raiders and Chargers receiver missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury, but averaged 49 receptions for 773 yards and 5.5 touchdowns the previous four seasons.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers