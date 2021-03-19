Lions add former first-round defensive end Charles Harris

The Detroit Lions continued to bolster their defensive front during the early stages of free agency, signing defensive end Charles Harris, according to an ESPN report.

Terms of the deal weren't immediately known.

Harris, a first-round pick in 2017, spent last season in Atlanta after three in Miami. Through those first four seasons, he's struggled to live up to his lofty draft status. He's appeared in 54 games, making nine starts, recording 79 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Harris has never played more than 500 defensive snaps and is coming off a campaign where he was on the field a career-low 289. In Detroit, he'll join an edge rotation headed by Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara, with Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant as depth.

In three seasons at the University of Missouri, Harris much more time making plays in the backfield. Known for his spin move, he racked up 30.5 tackles for a loss and 16.0 sacks across his final two years.

The addition of Harris will be the third move the Lions have made in recent days to address their defensive front. The team moved quickly at the beginning of free agency to retain Romeo Okwara, their sack leader from a year ago. He netted a new, three-year contract reportedly worth up to $39 million.

And on Wednesday, the Lions agreed to send a future seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers, another former first-round draft pick.

