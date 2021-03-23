Lions add speedy Kalif Raymond to return man mix

The Detroit Lions lost their return man this offseason when Jamal Agnew signed three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Tuesday, the Lions might have found a replacement, agreeing to a one-year contract with Kalif Raymond, according to the player's agent.

Undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2016, the 5-foot-8, 182-pound Raymond has spent time with five teams, most recently appearing in 28 games for the Tennessee Titans the past two years.

Listed as a wide receiver, Raymond's primary contributions have come in the return game. In 2020, he handled both punts and kickoffs for the Titans, averaging 9.0 yards on 23 punt returns and 18.3 yards on 15 kickoffs.

Raymond never has scored on a return during his pro career.

In addition to his contributions on special teams, Raymond played a career-high 248 offensive snaps for the Titans last year, more than doubling his workload from the previous three seasons. With the playing time, he caught nine passes for 187 yards.

Raymond was far more productive at the college level. As a senior in 2015, he hauled in 74 throws for 978 yards and nine touchdowns. He added two more scores as a returner, one on a punt and another on a kickoff.

At his pro day, Raymond was clocked running a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash, which likely has contributed to his NFL opportunities.

