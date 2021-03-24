Lions land linebacker depth, reaching agreement with Alex Anzalone

The Detroit Lions lost one former Florida Gators linebacker in free agency, but added another on Wednesday, reaching an agreement with Alex Anzalone, a source familiar with the negotiations confirmed.

According to the NFL Network, the one-year deal is worth up to $1.75 million.

Anzalone's college teammate, Jarrad Davis, signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

Davis was selected in the first round by the Lions in 2017, with Anzalone coming off the board two rounds later to the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder has appeared in 38 games the past four seasons for the Saints, including 20 starts.

Anzalone appeared in all 16 games last season, making nine starts and racking up 41 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage.

Durability has been an issue at times for Anzalone. He's finished two of his four seasons on injured reserve with shoulder issues, something that plagued him during his college career, as well. He was limited to 18 games across four seasons at Florida.

"Anzalone's size, speed and athleticism will be tempting for teams looking for a linebacker who can play all three spots," Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report for NFL.com ahead of the draft. "However, concerns about his durability could cause some teams to shy away from him on the first two days of the draft. If he can stay healthy, he has the talent to become a solid three-down starter in the league."

In New Orleans, Anzalone primarily lined up outside, but does have some experience manning the middle linebacking spot.

He joins a linebacking corps in Detroit badly in need of reinforcements. In addition to Davis, the team also lost Reggie Ragland in free agency and released veteran Christian Jones in a cap-saving move.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers