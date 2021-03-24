Lions restructure Goff's contract, clear $15 million in cap space

The Detroit Lions have restructured quarterback Jared Goff's contract, creating $15 million in cap space for the 2021 season.

Goff was scheduled to have a $25.65 million base salary this season. The Lions took $20 million of that and paid it upfront as a bonus, allowing the cap hit to be spread evenly over the four years remaining on Goff's contract.

With $5 million of that bonus counting against the cap this year, plus his new $5.65 million salary, Goff will now count just $10.65 million against the cap.

Goff's cap hits go up in 2022-24. He'll count $31.15 million against the cap next year, $30.65 million in 2023 and $31.65 million in 2024.