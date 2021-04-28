Lions waive tight end Hunter Bryant with non-football injury

The Detroit Lions waived tight end Hunter Bryant on Wednesday with a non-football injury designation.

Durability has long been an issue for an otherwise talented player. Despite being highly productive his final season at the University of Washington in 2019, his injury history played a significant role in him going undrafted.

Bryant quickly signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, a three-year deal that netted him a $20,000 signing bonus and $60,000 in overall guarantees. Still, he couldn't shake the injury bug, missing time in training camp with a leg issue.

Despite being sidelined for a stretch, he showed enough potential on the practice field to earn a roster spot, only to land on injured reserve with a concussion. He was activated late in the season, appearing in five games and playing 60 snaps between offense and special teams. He recorded a single one reception in those appearances, a 44-yard catch and run against Tennessee in Week 14.

Bryant was projected to compete for Detroit's third tight end spot, behind Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson and veteran Josh Hill, who signed a one-year deal with the Lions as a free agent this offseason.

That potential job will now be contested between Alize Mack, Hunter Thedford and any rookie the Lions might add this week, whether via a draft pick or as an undrafted free agent.

