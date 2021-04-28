Report: Lions picking up center Frank Ragnow's fifth-year option

In what can be viewed as one of the easiest decisions of general manager Brad Holmes' first few months on the job, the Detroit Lions are picking up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow's rookie contract, according to an NFL Network report.

The contracts for all first-round picks carry a fifth-year team option. Franchises have until May 3 to decide on selections from the 2018 draft class.

Ragnow, taken No. 20 overall that year, has steadily improved, developing into a top-tier player at his position. Because of last year's Pro Bowl selection, his option year will cost the Lions a bit more. The extra season now comes with a fully guaranteed $12.66 million salary.

That marks a hefty raise for Ragnow, who will have earned $11.78 million through his first four seasons. It also stands to reason the Lions will aim to work out a long-term extension ahead of next season.

