Live updates: NFL Draft, Day 1

There appears to be little certainty with the NFL Draft after the first two picks, and the Detroit Lions are no different.

And, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to be a lock for the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pick, and BYU signal caller Zach Wilson appears headed to the New York Jets after that, what the Lions choose to do with the No. 7 pick is anyone's guess.

A new regime that includes first-time general manager Brad Holmes and first-year Lions head coach Dan Campbell will make that call.

The Lions, in the throes of a rebuild — or, retool — have needs everywhere. Could they go with one of the top five quarterbacks who all could be gone by the first half of the first round? Or, will they pluck one of the top receivers, replenishing a position that has seen plenty of turnover in the offseason? Then, there's Penei Sewell, the draft's top offensive lineman, who could be available.

Or, will they even keep the pick, instead choosing to trade down for more draft assets?

It all unfolds starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

NFL Draft

► When: Thursday-Saturday

► Where: Multiple locations in Cleveland, including FirstEnergy Stadium, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center

► Schedule: First round, 8 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. Friday; Rounds 4-7, noon Saturday

► TV: All three days will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network

► Lions draft picks: No. 7 overall (first round), 41 (second round), 72 (third round), 101 (third round), 112 (fourth round), 153 (fifth round)

