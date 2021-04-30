Whitmer rejects Detroit's Charter revision plan, cites 'legal deficiencies'
Live updates: NFL Draft, Day 2

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The hype of first-round pick Penei Sewell remains sky-high among Lions brass, fans and NFL experts. But the team turns the page to Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Lions have three more picks on Day, including one in the second round and two in the third round. The draft wraps up with the final four rounds Saturday.

Follow The News' Nolan Bianchi throughout the draft for live updates and analysis.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a selfie with a fan before the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland.

NFL Draft

When: Through Saturday

Where: Multiple locations in Cleveland, including FirstEnergy Stadium, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center

Schedule: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. Friday; Rounds 4-7, noon Saturday

TV: All days will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network

Lions draft picks: No. 41 overall (second round), 72 (third round), 101 (third round), 112 (fourth round), 153 (fifth round)

