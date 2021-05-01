Detroit Lions 2021 undrafted free agent tracker

After adding seven players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions quickly got to work lining up the additions of several undrafted free agents.

While these likely won't become official for a couple of days, here's a running list of expected signings via social media reports. We'll update this list as information becomes available.

► Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

► Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall

► Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State

► AJ Parker, CB, Kansas State

► Brock Wright, TE, Notre Dame

► D'Angelo Amos, S, Virginia

► Dedrick Mills, RB, Nebraska

► Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas

► Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky