Detroit Lions 2021 undrafted free agent tracker

Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
After adding seven players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions quickly got to work lining up the additions of several undrafted free agents. 

Sage Surratt, a receiver from Wake Forest, is an undrafted free agent who is signing with the Lions.

While these likely won't become official for a couple of days, here's a running list of expected signings via social media reports. We'll update this list as information becomes available. 

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

► Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall

Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State 

AJ Parker, CB, Kansas State

Brock Wright, TE, Notre Dame

D'Angelo Amos, S, Virginia

Dedrick Mills, RB, Nebraska

Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas

Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky

