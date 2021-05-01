Lions quickly address needs in 4th round, drafting WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Derrick Barnes

The Detroit Lions entered the third day of the NFL draft with glaring long-term needs at both wide receiver and linebacker and managed to address both within 30 minutes of the fourth round beginning on Saturday.

The Lions used the No. 112 pick to snag USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, then traded their fifth-round pick (No. 154) and next year's fourth-rounder to Cleveland for pick No. 113, where they took Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes.

The Lions also picked up a seventh-round selection in the deal.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound St. Brown hauled in 178 passes for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in 30 college games with the Trojans. He played both outside and in the slot, providing the team with a versatile option for their corps.

Versatility is also a key part of six-foot, 238-pound Barnes' profile. A strong, athletic linebacker, he's spent time playing both off-the-ball and rushing from the line of scrimmage.

