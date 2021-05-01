Lions say signing Frank Ragnow to long-term deal a priority

After picking up the fifth-year option earlier this week, the Detroit Lions have center Frank Ragnow under contract through the 2022 season. But that's not good enough for general manager Brad Holmes.

On Saturday, after wrapping up his first draft with the franchise, Holmes stated signing Ragnow to a long-term extension is a priority.

"Yeah, it's extremely important," Holmes said. "We already view him as a long-term piece and he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way. He's everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion."

Understandably, Holmes declined to put a timetable on the talks, calling that step premature. But he also noted he had no intention of sitting back and waiting.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Ragnow has developed into one of the league's best players at his position, earning his first Pro Bowl selection last season. He's started 45 of 48 potential games, missing two last season with a fractured cartilage in his throat.

Ragnow didn't allow a sack in 2020 and committed a career-low two penalties, more than halving his total from the previous two seasons. He is set to earn $2.1 million next season season, but is set to get a significant boost in 2022. The fully guaranteed, fifth-year option will pay him $12.7 million.

A contract extension, which would likely come with a large signing bonus, could significantly reduce that 2022 cap hit for the Lions.

