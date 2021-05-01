With third-to-last NFL Draft pick, Lions select running back Jermar Jefferson

With the third-to-last pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, acquired as part of trade with the Cleveland Browns early Saturday afternoon, the Lions selected Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson.

Jefferson is coming off a season where he appeared in six games, rushing for 858 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and scored eight touchdowns.

A below-average athlete, based on his pro day testing, he still found a way to produce as a physical rusher in the Beavers offense.

"Consistent runner with NFL size and a wrecking ball running style that wears down defenses," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Jefferson. "Jefferson earned his degree in inside and outside zone scheme while at Oregon State despite having a lack of burst to the perimeter or loose hips for instant one-cut quickness. He possesses adequate vision to find and exploit run lane development, but is less slasher than he is a rhythm runner who needs carries to put his fingerprints on the game. His lack of burst will shrink the field for him a bit, but his talent and physicality are NFL-worthy as a middle-round backup who can handle more carries if needed."

In addition to his ability as a ball carrier, Jefferson caught 43 passes out of the backfield during his college career with just one drop.

He'll join a backfield rotation headed by D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Kerryon Johnson. Jefferson, the only other back currently on the roster, will compete for a job as a developmental fourth option.

