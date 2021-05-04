Lions sign two, including a long snapper

With a handful of open roster spots remaining after adding 13 undrafted free agents on Monday, the Detroit Lions signed two more players on Tuesday, long snapper Scott Daly and guard Evan Heim.

Neither player has previously appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

Daly, undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2017, had a short, offseason stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. From there, he joined the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF and was most recently with the New York Guardians of the XFL.

For subscribers: Early projection of Lions' depth chart following 2021 NFL Draft

Daly will serve as longshot competition for veteran Don Muhlbach, who is entering his 18th season with the franchise after signing a new one-year contract this offseason.

Heim, listed at 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato in 2019, starting 54 games for the Mavericks.

As a senior in 2019, Heim was named a Division II first-team All-American as a member of an offensive line that helped the school set single-season records in points (712), rushing yards (4,246), rushing touchdowns (59) and total offense (7,766).

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers