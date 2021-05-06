Detroit Lions part ways with three scouts week after NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions parted ways with three scouts on Thursday, a common post-draft practice for teams with new general managers.

The Lions informed college scouting coordinator Ron Miles, area scout Jay Muraco and pro scout Charles Brensinger they weren't being retained.

Miles joined the Lions in 2016 as one of former general manager Bob Quinn's first hires. An Ohio State graduate, Miles served as a scouting assistant at the school for six years before working as a scouting assistant with the New England Patriots for the 2015 season.

Miles scouted the Midwest for the Lions, also serving as the team's college scouting coordinator the past three years.

Muraco also joined the Lions in 2016. With nearly three decades of NFL experience, he scouted the Northeast region for the Lions. Prior to coming to Detroit, he scouted for the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Patriots.

Brensinger preceded both Miles and Muraco, starting as an intern with the franchise in 2012. Promoted twice, he got bumped to pro scout in 2016.

It has been reported by multiple outlets that the Lions intend to add Mike Martin to their scouting staff. He's spent the past three years scouting the Southwest region for the Carolina Panthers.

A former college defensive back at Vanderbilt, Martin got his start working for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 as a pro personnel assistant. Before joining Carolina, he spent 11 years with the Houston Texans, including 10 as a college scout.

