Eagles claim former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson off waivers

It didn't take long for Kerryon Johnson to find a new home.

The running back, waived by the Detroit Lions on Thursday, was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson, a second-round pick in 2018, appeared in 34 games during this three seasons with the Lions, rushing for 1,225 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns.

After suffering knee injuries his first two seasons, the Lions drafted D'Andre Swift in 2020, pushing Johnson into a third-down role where he thrived as one of the best pass-protecting backs in the league.

Johnson became expendable this offseason after the Lions signed Jamaal Williams to serve as Swift's primary backup and landed Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

In Philadelphia, Johnson will be joining a team with a new coaching staff. The Eagles' crowded backfield depth chart is headed by Miles Sanders, with Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Jason Huntley and fifth-round draft pick Kenneth Gainwell all in the mix for playing time.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers