Lions' first-round pick Penei Sewell tests positive for COVID-19

The Detroit Lions will be without their first-round pick, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, when they hold their rookie minicamp this weekend. On Wednesday, he tweeted out that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

"Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID," Sewell wrote. "Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared!"

Under last year's COVID protocols, an asymptomatic player would be required to be away from the team for 10 days after a positive test, or five days with consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

If a player shows symptoms, they wouldn't be permitted to rejoin the team until 10 days after symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours after they last appeared.

Sewell, who opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon, was selected by the Lions last month with the No. 7 pick in the draft. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner is expected to start at right tackle for the Lions.

"He’s going to be an integral and impactful piece to our franchise going forward for years to come," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the night of the draft. "He’s going to be a great addition to our offensive line. He’s just a transcendent talent. I can’t quite remember a guy that had feet like him in a long time.

"But it’s not just the athletic ability," Holmes continued. "He’s got the toughness, he’s got the grit, he’s got the strength. He’s got the intangibles that we’re looking for. He’s a great kid, he comes from a great family. He comes from a football family. ...We just really loved the make-up and we just couldn’t be any more jacked about landing Penei and how it all unfolded. Couldn’t be more excited. He’s going to be a core piece for what we’re doing going forward."

The Lions' rookie minicamp is scheduled to run from Friday through Sunday. The team will conduct voluntary OTAs from May 25-27 and June 2-4, with mandatory minicamp happening June 8-10.

