Report: Lions to open 2021 season at home against San Francisco

With the full 2021 Lions schedule to be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network, some details of the slate have been reported. The regime of general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will kick things off at Ford Field on Sept. 12.

Detroit and new quarterback Jared Goff will open the campaign by playing host to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, according to ESPN. The Lions open as a 7.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A week later, the Lions will travel to Green Bay to meet the NFC North-rival Packers on Monday Night Football, WDUZ radio in Green Bay reported.

On Thanksgiving Day, Week 12, the Lions will welcome the Chicago Bears, according to Bleacher Report.

