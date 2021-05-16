Lions' Dan Campbell not concerned Penei Sewell out for rookie minicamp

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions wrapped their three-day rookie minicamp on Sunday without their first-round pick, Penei Sewell, who announced he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus earlier in the week.

However disappointing it may have been to miss out on an early close-up look at the offensive tackle, Lions coach Dan Campbell said there's no concern about what the rookie might be missing out on this weekend.

"That's not going to hurt whatsoever," Campbell said. "He'll be here. We'll probably get him in early this week. And he's been in the Zoom meetings, so schematically he's on it. So he'll be fine. He'll adjust quickly and it's not going to be any setback whatsoever."

As the league and teams work to educate players on the importance of getting vaccinated ahead of the 2021 season, Campbell said using Sewell as an example won't be something he'll use as part of the message to the roster.

"I'm sure it helps a little bit with the rookies, but all the vets who were here last year, they understand," Campbell said. "They were part of all this. They know exactly what it is, man. You test positive, just from a football standpoint, man, you're out. You know? You're out, and by the way, if you were close to any teammates, they're out.

"However, that's not the approach I really want," Campbell continued. "My approach is let's give you the data, let's give you the true facts of what all this, what the vaccination means, how it's made, how it affects the body, what it does to you and just educate our players. Then let them decide what they want to do."

