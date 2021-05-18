More changes to Lions scouting department as Roman Phifer departs for job with Broncos

After parting ways with two college scouts earlier this month, the Detroit Lions lost another one this week after Roman Phifer accepted a job with the Denver Broncos to serve as a senior personnel executive.

Phifer, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, joined the Lions scouting department in 2018, where he scouted colleges in California, Arizona and New Mexico for the team.

In addition to Phifer's departure, the Lions let go Midwest scout and scouting coordinator Ron Miles and east coast scout Jay Muraco earlier this month. All three had been hired by former general manager Bob Quinn.

New general manager Brad Holmes praised the scouting department he inherited during the draft a few weeks back.

"They work extremely hard to make sure that the intangibles are right, and (the prospects) meet the standards of what we’re looking for," Holmes said. "They do so much work. I mean, truly, they are the bloodline of the personnel department, and we just couldn’t operate without that because if (the players) don’t have those intangibles, and they don’t have that passion, work ethic, desire, the love of the game, the intelligence, the football smarts, as we call it, if they don’t have that, it’s going to be hard.

"The NFL’s hard," Holmes continued. "The NFL is really hard and everybody’s talented. So, when you have those intangibles, often, that is the separation. It’s very important and that’s a total credit to the scouts that really be experts in their area and dominate out there."

The Lions have yet to announce any additions to their scouting department, but it's been reported by multiple outlets the team will be hiring Panthers scout Mike Martin.

