Lions add offensive line depth, sign Darrin Paulo

The Detroit Lions added some depth along the offensive line on Monday, signing free agent offensive tackle Darrin Paulo.

A three-year starter for the University of Utah, Paulo appeared in 53 games for the Utes, starting 26 at right tackle before earning first-team all-conference honors as a left tackle during his senior season in 2019.

Paulo went undrafted in 2020 and was initially signed by the New Orleans Saints. Waived ahead of the regular season, he was claimed by the Denver Broncos and spent much of last season on the team's practice squad.

The Lions are top-heavy at offensive tackle after selecting Penei Sewell in the first round of the draft this offseason. He projects to start at right tackle, opposite Taylor Decker, with Tyrell Crosby moving back to a reserve role.

The Lions also return Matt Nelson and Dan Skipper, who served as depth last season.

