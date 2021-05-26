Lions release uniform numbers as four veterans grab single-digit jerseys

The Detroit Lions finally announced the uniform numbers for the team's 90-man roster, with a group of veterans taking advantage of relaxed league rules allowing several position groups to now wear numbers between 1-49.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who previous wore 22 and 23 in Seattle and Washington, grabbed the No. 1 he wore at the University of Florida from 2012-14. Fellow cornerback Mike Ford also jumped at a chance to switch, going from No. 38 to No. 2.

Like Dunbar, linebacker Jamie Collins swapped out his previous number, 58, for the No. 8 he wore in college. And wide receiver Tyrell Williams, a free-agent addition this offseason, conceded the No. 16 he's worn his entire career to quarterback Jared Goff. Williams will wear No. 6 with the Lions.

Collins' switch opened up No. 58 for rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who will continue to wear the number he wore at both the University of Oregon and Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah.

Other numbers of note:

► Kicker Randy Bullock, No. 4

► Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, No. 11

► Quarterback Tim Boyle, No. 12

► Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, No. 19

► Cornerback Corn Elder, No. 29

► Running back Jamaal Williams, No. 30

► Safety Dean Marlowe, No. 31

► Linebacker Alex Anzalone, No. 34

► Safety C.J. Moore No. 38 (previously No. 49)

► Linebacker Charles Harris, No. 53

► Tight end Darren Fells, No. 80

► Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, No. 91

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers