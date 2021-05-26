Report: Lions DT Joel Heath out for season with torn ACL

The Detroit News

Defensive tackle Joel Heath suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a Lions workout this week and will miss the season, the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Heath, a Michigan State product who signed with Detroit in February, was doing a bag drill during organized team activities when the injury occurred.

Heath was released by the Broncos before joining the Lions earlier this year. He chose not to play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heath played for the Houston Texans from 2016-2019, appearing in 32 games with 34 tackles and three sacks.