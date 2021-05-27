Lions reportedly hosting former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley

On the final day of their team's first set of OTAs on Thursday, the Detroit Lions were reportedly taking a look at bolstering the team's backfield, meeting with former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, according to an ESPN report.

Lions first-year general manager Brad Holmes, who came over from the Los Angeles Rams, already has acquired two key pieces from the franchise's Super Bowl roster from a couple of years back, trading for quarterback Jared Goff and defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

Gurley also played a huge role for that Rams team, racking up 1,831 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 times en route to being named the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.

A first-round draft pick for the Rams in 2015 (No. 10 overall), Gurley spent his first five seasons with the franchise prior to being released last offseason. He quickly latched on with the Atlanta Falcons, but struggled to recapture his All-Pro form with the new team, averaging just 3.5 yards on 195 carries.

If he were to join the Lions, Gurley would join a backfield rotation headed by D'Andre Swift and free-agent acquisition Jamaal Williams. The team also added Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the draft earlier this month.

