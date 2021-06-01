Lions sign defensive tackle depth following Joel Heath injury

Days after former Michigan State defensive tackle Joel Heath landed on injured reserve with a reported ACL tear, the Detroit Lions added some needed depth along the defensive line, signing defensive tackle Brian Price.

The 6-foot-3, 322-pound Price went undrafted out of the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2016 and has had seven stints with six NFL franchises after initially signing with the Green Bay Packers.

In parts of four seasons on active rosters with the Packers, Cowboys, Browns and Raiders, Price has appeared in 24 games, playing 382 defensive snaps and recording 20 tackles.

In Detroit, Price will be reunited with former college teammate Kevin Strong, who has been with the Lions the past two seasons after going undrafted out of UTSA in 2019.

Price also has connections with multiple members of Detroit's coaching and front office staffs. He spent two years with Jacksonville, where Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash served as defensive coordinator. And Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey was working as the Browns general manager when the franchise signed Price in 2018.

In addition to Strong, the Lions' depth chart at defensive tackle is headed by Michael Brockers and rookies Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. That trio is supplemented by Nick Williams, John Penisini and John Atkins.

