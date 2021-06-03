Lions' Dan Campbell gears up to serve as grand marshal for Detroit Grand Prix

How do you know Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is excited to serve as the grand marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix later this month? Well, he showed up for his virtual press conference Thursday wearing a racing helmet.

"I know I’m a little muffled, but I figured I would start with this," Campbell said. "I want to thank the Detroit Grand Prix for allowing me to be grand marshal on June 12 at Bell Isle. As you can see, I’m pretty excited about that. It gives me a chance to go out and see some of our fans who I know will be out there, but then just watch a good race, man, around some good people. I’m pretty excited about it."

The annual IndyCar Series event is a doubleheader Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13. Saturday's race begins at 2 p.m., and Sunday's begins at noon. Both will air locally on WDIV Channel 4.

Campbell said this won't be the first race he's attended, but it's the first one where he won't be in the infield, barbecuing and drinking "a little beer."

Campbell isn't the first Lions personality to serve in the grand marshal role for the race. Former defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh had the honors in 2012, when the event returned after a four-year hiatus. And in 2017, former Eastern Michigan and Lions player T.J. Lang was the event's grand marshal.

“We are excited to welcome the Detroit Lions new leader, Dan Campbell, as our grand marshal for Saturday at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” Michael Montri, president of the Detroit Grand Prix, said. “We look forward to welcoming Coach Campbell to Belle Isle, and we know his fire and enthusiasm will help us wave the green flag on one of the best weekends of the summer in the Motor City.”

