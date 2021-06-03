Lions waive FB Nick Bawden; Tyrell Crosby expected back for mandatory minicamp

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have waived fullback Nick Bawden.

The departure comes three seasons after Detroit selected the 245-pounder in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three years with the franchise, Bawden has struggled to stay on the field. He missed his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL during the offseason program. He returned in 2019, playing 124 snaps in 10 games before another knee injury ended his year.

Bawden also spent the 2020 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He entered this offseason in a competition with Jason Cabinda for Detroit's fullback job.

Cabinda, a converted linebacker who played running back in high school, performed admirably in the role in 2020, playing 130 snaps on offense while contributing another 281 on special teams, the third-most of any Lions player.

Bawden is the second player from the team's 2018 draft class released in recent weeks. The Lions parted ways with running back Kerryon Johnson, a second-round choice, last month.

Crosby expected for minicamp

Another member of that 2018 draft class, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, was absent from the team's voluntary OTA practices for a second consecutive week amidst rumors the Lions were exploring his trade value.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he expects Crosby to be in attendance for next week's mandatory minicamp.

Crosby has appeared in 38 games for the Lions the past three seasons, including 18 starts. He was the team's primary starter at right tackle last season after Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a foot injury days ahead of the regular season.

Crosby was projected to be the starter in 2021 prior to the Lions taking Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

In addition to Crosby, defensive end Austin Bryant, defensive tackle John Penisini, linebacker Jamie Collins, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, running back Rakeem Boyd, tight end Charlie Taumoepeau and rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes also weren't practicing for the Lions on Thursday.

