While continuing negotiations with Todd Gurley, Lions add running back depth

The Detroit Lions are continuing their efforts to add former Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley to the roster, but in the meantime, the team added depth to the backfield, signing free agent Michael Warren.

Undrafted out of Cincinnati a year ago, Warren has had brief stints with the Eagles, Panthers and Washington Football Team. He appeared in just one game as a rookie, with Washington, seeing a pair of snaps on special teams.

At Cincinnati, the 5-foot-11, 222-pounder twice earned all-conference honors. During that stretch from 2018-19, he rushed for 2,594 yards (5.1 yards per carry), while adding another 385 yards on 46 receptions and scoring 36 total touchdowns.

Additionally, Warren handled kickoffs for the Bearcats during his freshman year in 2017.

The Lions needed the depth with undrafted rookie Rakeem Boyd missing much of the past three weeks with an injury. The former "Last Chance U" star was waived by the Lions with an injury settlement.

The Lions continue to have very public interest in Gurley, 26, who played with the Falcons last year. Coach Dan Campbell declined to put a timetable on those negotiations, but expressed hope on something getting done sooner than later.

