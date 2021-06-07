Lions sign linebacker Reggie Gilbert

Associated Press

The Detroit Lions signed free-agent linebacker Reggie Gilbert on Monday.

Gilbert, 28, has played in 29 games over three NFL seasons, the last coming in 2019 with the Tennessee Titans. He 22 total tackles, including a sack, in 11 games (five starts).

He spent last season on the practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and 2018, including 16 games in 2018, when he had 2.5 sacks.

Gilbert played four seasons at Arizona, where he collected 14 career sacks.