Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirms coaching staff is fully vaccinated

Allen Park — The NFL announced last week that members of coaching staffs who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination will lose their Tier 1 status with teams. That would prohibit them from face-to-face interaction with players, both on the field and in the meeting rooms.

The NFL Network reported that four teams had holdouts, but according to Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, his staff isn't among them.

A small number of Lions assistants had been wearing masks during this week's mandatory minicamp, but Campbell said that's because they've just recently been vaccinated and guidelines require they remain in a mask for 14 days after the final injection.

Earlier this week, Campbell declined to say what percentage of the roster had been vaccinated, only noting the team is getting more done by the day.

Other teams have reported between 50-75% of their rosters have been vaccinated. Still, some top players around the league, including Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker, have stated they don't plan to get one.

The league is not requiring players to be vaccinated and have yet to establish whether there will be any restrictions on those who opt not to be heading into training camp and the regular season.

Injury update

The most notable absence from the practice field on Wednesday was cornerback Jeff Okudah. Campbell said it stemmed from a collision with a teammate Damion Ratley and downplayed the severity.

"It's nothing big," Campbell said. "He and Ratley just kind of bumped noggins in walkthrough, so it was just precautionary. They're good, both of them are good."

Ratley also missed Wednesday's practice.

