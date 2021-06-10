Lions 'not sweating' running back Todd Gurley visit to Baltimore

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have continued interest in Todd Gurley, but the former All-Pro running back is continuing to explore his options. He is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to an NFL Network report.

Asked about the team's pursuit of Gurley, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he last talked to general manager Brad Holmes about the running back two days ago, and they're at peace with whatever Gurley ultimately decides to do.

"I know he's headed out there," Campbell said about Gurley's visit with the Ravens. "There again, we're not sweating it. Do we like the kid? Yes, we do. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, it doesn't, but it will be on our terms."

Like Detroit, Baltimore has a crowded backfield, headed by a young, budding star in J.K. Dobbins and an accomplished veteran in Gus Edwards. The team just signed Edwards to a two-year, $10 million extension earlier this week.

It's also worth noting, Gurley was born in Baltimore and lived there until he was a teen, prior to moving to North Carolina to play high school football.

A first-round pick in 2015, Gurley has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2015, 2017 and 2019) and has twice been named a first-team All-Pro. Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams when Holmes was serving as the franchise's college scouting director, Gurley spent his first five seasons with the team.

Last year, the 26-year-old Gurley played for the Atlanta Falcons, where he had a career-low 195 carries and 842 yards from scrimmage.

