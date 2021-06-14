Former Lions offensive lineman Hessley Hempstead dies at age 49

The Detroit News

Hessley Hempstead, a guard for the Detroit Lions for three seasons from 1995 to 1997, died. He was 49.

His death was announced Monday by the NFL Players Association former players' Twitter account.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Hess Hempstead," the group tweeted. "After retiring from the Detroit Lions, he was a fixture at events and Charlotte Chapter activities, always with a smile and willingness to help his #NFLPAFraternity and community. He will be missed by all who knew him."

The Lions selected Hempstead in the seventh round of the 1995 NFL Draft out of Kansas (No. 228 overall). He played 31 games, including one start.