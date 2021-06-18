Lions sign receiver Chad Hansen, cut Jonathan Adams

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions added a familiar target for new quarterback Jared Goff on Friday, signing wide receiver Chad Hansen.

In a corresponding move, the Lions waived receiver Jonathan Adams.

Hansen, 26, was a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2017 out of California, where he and Goff were teammates before the quarterback was selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hansen appeared in 15 games (one start) as a rookie, making nine catches for 94 yards. He was waived the following season, and spent time on rosters for the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints before returning to regular-season action last year with the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Hansen appeared in five games, including two starts, hauling in 17 catches for 236 yards (13.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown.

Adams was an undrafted free agent this offseason out of Arkansas State.