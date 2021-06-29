Lions announce training camp dates for fans

The Detroit News

When Detroit Lions training camp opens July 31 in Allen Park, it will include more than just the players and staff.

The team announced Tuesday fans can return to watch practices, with nine dates available for all fans, and two open exclusively to season-ticket holders.

Those dates:

► Saturday, July 31 (season-ticket holders only): 8:30 a.m. practice (gates open at 7:30 a.m.)

► Monday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Tuesday, Aug. 3: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Wednesday, Aug. 4: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Thursday, Aug. 5: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Friday, Aug. 6: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Monday, Aug. 9: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Tuesday, Aug. 10: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Wednesday, Aug. 11: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Monday, Aug. 16: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Tuesday, Aug. 17 (season-ticket holders only): 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Times are subject to change. Attendance will be limited each day to "maximize the fan viewing experience, sightlines and proper distancing per NFL guidelines."

The training camp will include activities for fans of all ages, including ticket and merchandise giveaways, an autographed football toss after practice, photo opportunities with mascot Roary and the Lions cheerleaders, tailgate games, face painting and balloon artists. Detroit-area food trucks will also be on site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

For more updates, including parking and regular updates, visit www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.