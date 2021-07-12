Lions 'thrilled' to welcome back fans in 2021; full capacity set for Ford Field

The Detroit News

Detroit — Are you ready for some football? Like, real, live, in-person football?

The Lions sure hope so.

The Lions announced Monday morning that they plan to be back to full capacity for the 2021 NFL season, after playing in front of only friends and family during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium.

"I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

The Lions say several considerations were factored when making the decision to welcome back fans, most notably the state's vaccination level. More than 60% of Michigan residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Lions announced they will not require proof of vaccination, and face masks won't be required.

Fan activities, including tailgating and zip lines, also are scheduled to return.

They said they "reserve the right" to go back to no fans should the COVID-19 situation worsen before or during the upcoming season, which starts Sunday, Sept. 12, at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at lions.com.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.