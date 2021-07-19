Lions to host free Family Fest, featuring practice, at Ford Field on Aug. 7

The Detroit News

Detroit — To kick off the return of fans for the 2021 season, the Lions announced Monday they will host a free family festival Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event will be at Ford Field, with Lions practice starting at 11:30 a.m.; gates open at 10 a.m.

Fans can register for up to eight tickets by visiting detroitnews.com/familyfest. Tickets are required for entry. The first 15,000 fans receive a free Lions poster.

The Lions Family Fest will feature appearances by Lions alums, cheerleaders and Roary, the mascot, as well as live music, face painting and balloon artists.

Outside Ford Field, on Pride Plaza, there will be a zipline and tailgates.

Parking is $6 at Ford Field lots.

The Lions announced earlier this month that they will return to full capacity for the 2021 season, after playing in front of select friends and family in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

