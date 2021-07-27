Lions gain roster spot after DT Brian Price retires ahead of training camp

The Detroit Lions now have two open roster spots after the team placed defensive tackle Brian Price on the reserve/retired list Tuesday morning.

Price originally signed with the Lions in early June, providing depth after former Michigan State standout Joel Heath was lost for the season with an ACL injury.

The 6-foot-3, 322-pound Price went undrafted out of the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2016. Detroit marked his seventh NFL stop after initially signing with the Green Bay Packers.

While the Lions could use more depth at defensive tackle for camp and the preseason, the team remains in good shape at the position following the offseason additions of Michael Brockers, Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. That trio joins holdovers Nick Williams, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini and Kevin Strong.

