Report: Former Lions GM Bob Quinn lands new job with Browns

Allen Park — Former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has landed a new job, joining the Cleveland Browns' front office as a senior consultant for the football operations department, according to an NFL Network report.

The Lions hired Quinn in 2016 after a 16-year stint with the New England Patriots where he worked his way up from a low-level assistant to the team's director of pro scouting.

Upon his arrival in Detroit, Quinn opted to retain coach Jim Caldwell and the team enjoyed back-to-back 9-7 seasons, including a postseason berth. But Quinn had higher aspirations for the franchise, dismissing Caldwell after the 2018 season and hiring Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to led the team.

That move proved to be a major misstep. The Lions would post a 13-29-1 record over the next three years before both Quinn and Patricia were fired by the organization last November.

During his tenure with the Lions, Quinn oversaw the high-profile draft selections of Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, T.J. Hockenson and Jeff Okudah, but also the controversial misfires in that event, including Teez Tabor and Jahlani Tavai.

Quinn's new position follows Patricia returning to New England, where he is currently serving as senior football adviser for coach Bill Belichick.

In Detroit, Quinn was replaced by Los Angeles Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes.

